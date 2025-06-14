Red warning issued for strong winds and rough seas

June 14, 2025   04:22 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Red’ warning for strong winds and rough seas.

Due to the effect of the active southwest monsoon condition, the sea areas off the coasts extending from Chilaw to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be very rough with strong wind gust up to 60-70 kmph, the Met. Department warned.

Accordingly, the naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture into these sea areas, until further notice.

The naval and fishing communities have also been requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

