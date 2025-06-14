South Africa script history, crowned world Test champions

Following decades of falling agonisingly short of success, South African cricket has finally achieved a historic first major triumph with a 5-wicket victory over Australia to win the World Test Championship at Lord’s on Saturday.

South Africa, set 282 to win, finished on 282-5 before lunch on the fourth day, with opening batsman Markram out for 136 when his side were just six runs shy of victory.

Markram hit a majestic 136 as the Proteas chased down the 282-run target with five wickets in hand to lift their first ever major world title.

South Africa did win the 1998 ODI Champions Trophy but that tournament is considered an ICC tournament and not a world event.

Saturday’s victory was the first proper world title in cricket for South Africa, erasing the painful memories of defeat in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India in the Caribbean where they failed to chase down 30 runs from 30 balls with six wickets in hand.

There was to be no repeat in London, though, as the Proteas chased down the runs with clinical precision.

Victory had been set up on Friday by Markram and captain Temba Bavuma (66), who starred in a sensational stand of 147. The partnership ended early on Saturday as Bavuma was caught behind off the bowling of Pat Cummins.

But David Bedingham (21) eased the nerves with less than 50 runs needed.

It was a remarkable chase from South Africa who had been dismissed for just 138 in the first innings and had conceded a lead of 74.

Victory was also special for South Africa as it etched the name of Bavuma in the annals of history as the first black African Test captain who was also the architect of their first world title. The diminutive batter had scored 36 important runs in the first innings as well.

Australia, meanwhile, will be ruing their missed opportunity. Bavuma was dropped early in his innings by Steve Smith, who grassed a straightforward chance at slip off the bowling of Mitchell Starc. Smith hurt his finger in the process, and also Australia’s chances in the final.

While Markram and Bavuma starred with the bat for the Proteas, their match-winner was fast bowler Kagiso Rabada who picked up nine wickets on the match and restricted Australia to less than 220 in both innings.

