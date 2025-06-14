Landslide warnings issued for several areas in 7 districts

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings for multiple areas in seven districts as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

The landslide warnings would be in effect until 04:00 p.m. tomorrow (14), the NBRO said.

Accordingly, the Level 1 (Yellow) warning has been issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas in the Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Nuwara-Eliya and Ratnapura districts as follows:

Alert: Level 01

Clombo - Padukka Divisional Secretariat Division(s) (DSD) and surrounding areas

Galle - Elpitiya DSD and surrounding areas

Kalutara – Palindanuwara, Agalawatta and Bulathsinhala DSDs and surrounding areas

Kandy - Ganga Ihala Koralya DSD and surrounding areas

Kegalla – Dehiowita, Yatiyanthota and Dehiovita DSDs and surrounding areas

Nuwara-Eliya - Ambanganga DSD and surrounding areas

Ratnapura – Ratnapura, Kuruwita, Niwithigala, Eheliyagoda and Ayagama DSDs and surrounding areas

Meanwhile, the Meteorology Department says that showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces.

Heavy rainfall of about 100 mm is likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern Province and in the Anuradhapura District, it said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa Districts during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds of about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee District.