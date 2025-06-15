Special notice to Sri Lankans employed in Israel

Special notice to Sri Lankans employed in Israel

June 15, 2025   08:29 am

A special notice has been issued to Sri Lankans who are employed in Israel and currently in the country on holiday.

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel stated due to the prevailing conflict situation and the closure of airports, if Sri Lankans are unable to return to Israel on their scheduled dates, they have to immediately inform the Embassy.

Ambassador Nimal Bandara stated that if the re-entry visa expires, those individuals will not be allowed to return to Israel. Therefore, Sri Lankans have been requested to inform the embassy by today (15).

Ambassador Nimal Bandara further noted that discussions are expected to be held with the Israeli government regarding the extension of the re-entry visa period. 
Accordingly, all Sri Lankans currently in the country are requested to send their relevant details via WhatsApp to one of the following numbers:

071–844 7305
071–683 3513
071–974 2095

Meanwhile, a Sri Lankan woman residing in Bat Yam, Israel has sustained minor injuries in overnight attacks carried out by Iran, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel has confirmed.

The incident was reported at around 4:00 a.m. and according to the Embassy she sustained injuries from a broken glass falling on her right hand.

Her condition is reported to be stable and not serious, according to Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Israel Nimal Bandara.

