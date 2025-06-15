Landslide warnings issued for several areas in seven districts

June 15, 2025   09:11 am

Early landslide warnings have been issued to residents of multiple areas in seven districts as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

Landslide warnings will be in effect until 08:00 a.m. tomorrow (June 16), the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) said.

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas in the Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Kegalle and Ratnapura districts as follows:

Colombo: Padukka Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Galle: Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kalutara: Walallawita, Matugama, Bulathsinhala, Palindanuwara and Agalawatta Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kandy: Ganga Ihala Korale Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Nuwara Eliya: Ambagamuwa Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kegalle: Deraniyagala, Dehiowita and Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Ratnapura: Eheliyagoda, Kalawana, Pelmadulla, Nivithigala, Kuruwita and Elapatha Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Additionally, in an update notice, the NBRO has issued level 2 landslide warnings to residents of the Ratnapura and Ayagama Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas in the Ratnapura District.

