Seven killed in helicopter crash in Uttarakhand, India

At least seven people were killed after a helicopter crashed in a remote part of Uttarakhand, India on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

The chopper, belonging to Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd, crashed between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan in Kedarghati and caught fire.

According to the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), the helicopter took off from Kedarnath for Guptkashi around 5:30 a.m. but crashed shortly after takeoff.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told media that the crash occurred above the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility caused by bad weather.

Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop confirmed the crash and said the location is “a very remote area.” He further added that police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been dispatched to the site.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reacted to the incident on social media platform ‘X’, saying, “Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers.”



Source: Times of India

-Agencies