First Deputy Managing Director of IMF arrives in Sri Lanka

June 15, 2025   10:45 am

Dr. Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director (FDMD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has arrived in the island.

After landing in Colombo, Dr. Gita Gopinath said she is looking forward to meeting with officials, civil society, and business leaders to discuss economic challenges and opportunities for the region—and how the IMF can support efforts.

The two-day visit is significant development, as it marks the first time since 2005 that a serving FDMD of the IMF visits Sri Lanka, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

During the visit, Dr. Gopinath will be the guest of honour at the conference on ‘Sri Lanka’s Road to Recovery: Debt and Governance’, jointly co-hosted by the Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the IMF, scheduled to be held tomorrow.

At the mid-point of the IMF-supported reform programme, the conference aims to reflect upon the lessons learnt from Sri Lanka’s experience in restoring macroeconomic stability, implementing debt restructuring and governance reforms, and to focus on the challenges ahead, the CBSL noted.

Additionally, Dr. Gita Gopinath is expected to hold bilateral discussions with the Sri Lankan authorities and several key stakeholders on the IMF’s engagement with Sri Lanka.

