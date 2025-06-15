British fighter jet makes emergency landing in Kerala

British fighter jet makes emergency landing in Kerala

June 15, 2025   11:57 am

A British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, India after running low on fuel last night.

The jet, which is believed to have taken off from an aircraft carrier, landed safely at around 9.30 pm.

Airport authorities declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing. “The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally,” an official has said.

The aircraft is currently parked at the airport. Refuelling will take place once approval is received from the relevant authorities in the Central government, the official added.

The F-35B Lightning, operated alongside the Typhoon, is a fifth-generation stealth combat aircraft known for its short take-off and vertical landing capabilities. It supports a range of missions, including precision ground attacks, electronic warfare, surveillance, and air-to-air combat.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GMOA demands circular for revised additional duty allowances (English)

GMOA demands circular for revised additional duty allowances (English)

''We're vocal when tariffs decrease,but hide when they rise'' -  KD Lalkantha (English)

''We're vocal when tariffs decrease,but hide when they rise'' -  KD Lalkantha (English)

President Anura Kumara meets Sri Lankan community in Germany (English)

President Anura Kumara meets Sri Lankan community in Germany (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.14

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.14

'Don't know how I survived': Lone survivor from Air India plane crash speaks out

'Don't know how I survived': Lone survivor from Air India plane crash speaks out

Chairpersons and Mayors of several local government institutions elected (English)

Chairpersons and Mayors of several local government institutions elected (English)

Easter Attacks: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith hits out at AG's Dept over lack of legal action (English)

Easter Attacks: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith hits out at AG's Dept over lack of legal action (English)