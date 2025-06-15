British fighter jet makes emergency landing in Kerala

A British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, India after running low on fuel last night.

The jet, which is believed to have taken off from an aircraft carrier, landed safely at around 9.30 pm.

Airport authorities declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing. “The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally,” an official has said.

The aircraft is currently parked at the airport. Refuelling will take place once approval is received from the relevant authorities in the Central government, the official added.

The F-35B Lightning, operated alongside the Typhoon, is a fifth-generation stealth combat aircraft known for its short take-off and vertical landing capabilities. It supports a range of missions, including precision ground attacks, electronic warfare, surveillance, and air-to-air combat.

- Agencies