Amber weather warning for heavy rains issued for parts of Sri Lanka

An Amber weather warning has been issued for heavy rains in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.

The warning will remain in effect until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow (16), the Department of Meteorology said.

Due to the active southwest monsoon, the prevailing rainy conditions are expected to continue in the southwestern parts of the island, the Met. Department added.

Accordingly, heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and the North-western provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.