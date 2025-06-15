Tourist arrivals in June top 40,000

Tourist arrivals in June top 40,000

June 15, 2025   01:27 pm

A total of 43,962 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in June, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 12,362 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 28.1%. Furthermore, 3,740 persons from the United Kingdom, 2,717 from Bangladesh, 2,439 from Germany and 2,403 Chinese nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of June.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,073, 765 with the release of the latest figures for June.

Among them, 216,422 individuals are from India, 111,285 from Russia and 100,014 are from the UK, the SLTDA noted.

