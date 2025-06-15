Three companies of Daya Gamage to be auctioned

June 15, 2025   02:34 pm

The Colombo Commercial High Court has ordered to publicly auction three companies allegedly belonging to former Parliamentarian Daya Gamage.

The auction will be held on July 2 at 10 a.m., according to the Registrar and Deputy Fiscal of the Colombo Commercial High Court.

The decision to auction the three institutions was made to recover a sum of Rs. 104,229,342 owed to a leasing company, People’s Leasing & Finance PLC.

As the respondents have paid approximately Rs. 4,080,000 out of the Rs. 108,309,342 due to  the leasing company, People’s Leasing & Finance PLC, the auction will proceed in accordance with the judgment issued on November 10, 2022, to recover the remaining amount.

The companies scheduled to be auctioned are Daya Group of Ltd., Daya Group of Companies (Pvt) Ltd., and Olympus Construction (Pvt) Ltd.

