Red warning issued for strong winds and rough seas

June 15, 2025   03:41 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Red’ warning for strong winds and rough seas.

Due to the effect of the active southwest monsoon condition, the sea areas off the coast extending Puttalam to Mullaittivu via Mannar and Kankasanthurai will be very rough at times, the Met. Department warned.

Accordingly, the naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture into these sea areas, until further notice.

The naval and fishing communities have also been requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

