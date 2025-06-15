Several feared drowned after bridge collapses near Pune

Multiple tourists are feared to have drowned after a bridge over the Indrayani River near Pune in Maharashtra collapsed on Sunday afternoon, Indian media reported.

According to police, 10 to 15 people are feared to be swept away. So far, five to six individuals have been rescued. Rescue boats and fire engines have been deployed as part of the emergency response.

Pimpri-Chinchwad District Disaster Management Officer Vitthal Banhote confirmed the incident to The Indian Express, stating that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had reached the site and launched rescue operations.

“The bridge collapsed while tourists were on it. The NDRF is at the spot,” Banhote said. He said the bridge was constructed by the Pune Zilla Parishad.

The incident occurred near Kund Mala in Talegaon, a popular tourist destination located about 30 km from Pune, known for its natural sinkholes, gorges, and unique rock formations. The area draws large crowds due to its proximity to both Pune and Mumbai.

Officials said the water level in the Indrayani River has risen sharply due to heavy monsoon rains, and the current has become significantly stronger. Earlier this month, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi had issued prohibitory orders restricting tourists from approaching water bodies and certain natural sites, citing safety concerns due to the intensified monsoon.

The collapsed bridge was frequently used by tourists to cross the river or stop for photographs. Authorities believe the structure may have given way under the weight of the weekend crowd. In response to the scale of the incident, both NDRF teams and Pimpri-Chinchwad police officials have been mobilised. Rescue operations are ongoing, with divers and emergency personnel on-site.

He also added that he was in touch with top officials, who are at the spot.

Source: The Indian Express

--Agencies