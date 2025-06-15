9-year-old dies after becoming entangled in rope tied to cattle

9-year-old dies after becoming entangled in rope tied to cattle

June 15, 2025   05:54 pm

A child around 9 years old has died on Saturday (June 14) after becoming entangled in a rope tied around a cow’s neck.

The child, a Grade 4 student at Vidyaraja Vidyalaya, Viharapalugama, in Anuradhapura, had met with the unfortunate accident on Friday (June 13).

He had been playing with a cow tied up at a neighboring house along with a few other friends when the animal suddenly became agitated and charged onto the road leading to the village.

Tragically, the child became entangled in the rope which was tied around the cow’s neck and was reportedly dragged along for several meters.

He had sustained serious injuries from the incident and was admitted to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

However, he succumbed to his injuries last evening while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GMOA demands circular for revised additional duty allowances (English)

GMOA demands circular for revised additional duty allowances (English)

''We're vocal when tariffs decrease,but hide when they rise'' -  KD Lalkantha (English)

''We're vocal when tariffs decrease,but hide when they rise'' -  KD Lalkantha (English)

President Anura Kumara meets Sri Lankan community in Germany (English)

President Anura Kumara meets Sri Lankan community in Germany (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.14

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.14

'Don't know how I survived': Lone survivor from Air India plane crash speaks out

'Don't know how I survived': Lone survivor from Air India plane crash speaks out

Chairpersons and Mayors of several local government institutions elected (English)

Chairpersons and Mayors of several local government institutions elected (English)

Easter Attacks: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith hits out at AG's Dept over lack of legal action (English)

Easter Attacks: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith hits out at AG's Dept over lack of legal action (English)