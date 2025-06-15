9-year-old dies after becoming entangled in rope tied to cattle

A child around 9 years old has died on Saturday (June 14) after becoming entangled in a rope tied around a cow’s neck.

The child, a Grade 4 student at Vidyaraja Vidyalaya, Viharapalugama, in Anuradhapura, had met with the unfortunate accident on Friday (June 13).

He had been playing with a cow tied up at a neighboring house along with a few other friends when the animal suddenly became agitated and charged onto the road leading to the village.

Tragically, the child became entangled in the rope which was tied around the cow’s neck and was reportedly dragged along for several meters.

He had sustained serious injuries from the incident and was admitted to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

However, he succumbed to his injuries last evening while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).