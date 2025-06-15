AI workshop held at Temple Trees to enhance public service efficiency

June 15, 2025   06:51 pm

A special workshop on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the public service into a more productive and efficient entity was held today (15) at Temple Trees.

Titled “AI for Transforming Public Service,” the workshop was attended by officials of the Presidential Secretariat. 

It aimed to serve as an initial orientation for a major government initiative, the digitalization of the public service, by raising awareness and preparing officials, while also fostering a positive perception of artificial intelligence within the public sector, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Dr. Hans Wijesuriya, Senior Advisor to the President on the Digital Economy, delivered the keynote address. Sanjaya Karunaseena, Executive Director of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) of Sri Lanka, also presented a brief address.

Subsequently, Harsha Purasinghe and Samisa Abeysinghe, board members of ICTA, conducted awareness sessions incorporating practical demonstrations, the PMD added.

The event was also attended by the Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Mr. Roshan Gamage and several other senior officials from the Presidential Secretariat.

-PMD-

