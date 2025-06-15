Constitutional Council approves two new appointments to Court of Appeal

Constitutional Council approves two new appointments to Court of Appeal

June 15, 2025   07:31 pm

The Constitutional Council (CC) has approved the appointment of two High Court judges as Justices of the Court of Appeal.

It is reported that the Constitutional Council, chaired by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, met recently and approved the nominations submitted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the recommendation of Chief Justice Murdu Fernando.

Accordingly, approval has been granted for the appointment of Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige and High Court Judge (Civil Appeals) Frank Gunawardena as Justices of the Court of Appeal.

However, it is reported that the proposal to appoint Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mohammed Thahir Laffar, as a Supreme Court Justice was not considered by the Constitutional Council.

It is stated that the government withdrew the nomination concerning him, as there is currently no vacant seat on the Supreme Court bench.

Meanwhile, on March 11, three newly appointed Court of Appeal Justices were formally sworn in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat.

