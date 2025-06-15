Sri Lankan woman, son arrested for murdering elderly woman in India

A Sri Lankan woman and her son were arrested for murdering an elderly woman for gain at the latter’s house at Paramakudi on Friday.

Police said, Annalakshmi, 52, a Sri Lankan woman from Karur, who worked as a maid in Gnanasoundari’s, 92, house in Paramakudi, informed the elderly woman’s relatives about her death.

The Paramakudi town police were informed and upon further investigation they learned that about 7.5 sovereign gold jewellery was missing from the elderly woman’s house.

During an inquiry with the maid, it was found that she had killed the elderly woman at night and had given the gold ornaments to her son Prabu, 36, who went there from Karur.

The police arrested the woman and son and recovered the ornaments.

Source: The Hindu

