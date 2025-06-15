Sri Lankan woman, son arrested for murdering elderly woman in India

Sri Lankan woman, son arrested for murdering elderly woman in India

June 15, 2025   10:01 pm

A Sri Lankan woman and her son were arrested for murdering an elderly woman for gain at the latter’s house at Paramakudi on Friday.

Police said, Annalakshmi, 52, a Sri Lankan woman from Karur, who worked as a maid in Gnanasoundari’s, 92, house in Paramakudi, informed the elderly woman’s relatives about her death.

The Paramakudi town police were informed and upon further investigation they learned that about 7.5 sovereign gold jewellery was missing from the elderly woman’s house.

During an inquiry with the maid, it was found that she had killed the elderly woman at night and had given the gold ornaments to her son Prabu, 36, who went there from Karur.

The police arrested the woman and son and recovered the ornaments.

Source: The Hindu
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NPP govt and opposition parties express confidence ahead of tense Colombo Mayoral race (English)

NPP govt and opposition parties express confidence ahead of tense Colombo Mayoral race (English)

NPP govt and opposition parties express confidence ahead of tense Colombo Mayoral race (English)

Digressions of previous regimes are being punished,says President Dissanayake in Germany (English)

Digressions of previous regimes are being punished,says President Dissanayake in Germany (English)

Shortage of 20,000 teachers at provincial level, says PM Harini (English)

Shortage of 20,000 teachers at provincial level, says PM Harini (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.15

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.15

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GMOA demands circular for revised additional duty allowances (English)

GMOA demands circular for revised additional duty allowances (English)

''We're vocal when tariffs decrease,but hide when they rise'' -  KD Lalkantha (English)

''We're vocal when tariffs decrease,but hide when they rise'' -  KD Lalkantha (English)

President Anura Kumara meets Sri Lankan community in Germany (English)

President Anura Kumara meets Sri Lankan community in Germany (English)