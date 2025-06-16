Iran launches new aerial attack on Israel, Israeli strikes kill 244 in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour has said that 244 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Iran over the past 65 hours.

In a post on the social media platform X, Kermanpour noted that women and children were among the dead, and that 1,277 people had been hospitalized.

He added that that over 90 percent of the casualties were civilians.

Early Friday, Israel launched airstrikes on Tehran and several other cities across Iran, killing a number of the country’s top military commanders and nuclear scientists. The strikes continued across various parts of Iran on Saturday and Sunday.

In response, Iran has launched missile attacks on multiple targets in Israel since Friday, causing casualties and significant damage.

Iran launched a fresh aerial attack on Israel on Sunday night, injuring at least two people and igniting fires, Israeli authorities said.

The attack came shortly after Israel announced its warplanes had begun a new wave of airstrikes in western Iran, targeting missile launchers.

Air warning sirens were activated in multiple areas across northern, southern, and central Israel, as well as in the occupied Golan Heights, sending residents to shelters, according to the Israeli military. Loud explosions were heard in Tel Aviv and other cities, eyewitnesses said.

Zaki Heler, a spokesman for Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service, said missiles or missile fragments hit three locations, lightly injuring two people. Several others were treated for panic, he said.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Iran launched about 30 missiles, most of which were intercepted by Israel’s aerial defense systems. Missile fragments landed in the Haifa area in northern Israel, damaging two buildings and setting cars on fire. Another strike sparked a fire in the south.

- Agencies