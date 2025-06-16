Sri Lankans can enter and exit Israel through Egypt and Jordan  Ambassador

June 16, 2025   06:42 am

Sri Lankans currently unable to enter Israel due to the closure of the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv to international flights can make travel arrangements via Jordan and Egypt, Ambassador at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Israel Nimal Bandara has confirmed.

Ambassador Nimal Bandara noted that those wishing to travel between Sri Lanka and Israel can obtain short-term visas from respective countries and enter Israel through land border crossings, including those near the city of Eilat.

The Ambassador said during a briefing with ambassadors and diplomats in Israel, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar had stated that he could not confirm a specific date for the reopening of the Ben Gurion Airport. 

However, he emphasized that those with urgent travel needs can enter and exit Israel via land through the Amman Airport in Jordan or the Cairo Airport in Egypt.

The development comes as Israel and Iran continue to trade missiles, with neither side showing any sign of backing down.

