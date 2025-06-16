Landslide early warning issued for several districts extended

The Level-1 Landslide Early Warning issued to several areas in seven districts have been extended, the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) said.

Landslide warnings will be in effect until 04:00 p.m. today (June 16), the NBRO noted.

Accordingly, a Level 2 (Amber) warning has been issued for the Ratnapura and Ayagama Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas in the Ratnapura district.

Meanwhile, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas in the Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Kegalle and Ratnapura districts as follows:

Colombo: Padukka Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Galle: Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Kalutara: Walallawita, Matugama, Bulathsinhala, Palindanuwara and Agalawatta Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Kandy: Ganga Ihala Korale Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Nuwara Eliya: Ambagamuwa Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Kegalle: Deraniyagala, Dehiowita and Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Ratnapura: Eheliyagoda, Kalawana, Pelmadulla, Nivithigala, Kuruwita and Elapatha Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.