Landslide early warning issued for several districts extended

Landslide early warning issued for several districts extended

June 16, 2025   07:40 am

The Level-1 Landslide Early Warning issued to several areas in seven districts have been extended, the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) said.

Landslide warnings will be in effect until 04:00 p.m. today (June 16), the NBRO noted.

Accordingly, a Level 2 (Amber) warning has been issued for the Ratnapura and Ayagama Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas in the Ratnapura district.

Meanwhile, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas in the Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Kegalle and Ratnapura districts as follows:

Colombo: Padukka Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Galle: Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kalutara: Walallawita, Matugama, Bulathsinhala, Palindanuwara and Agalawatta Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kandy: Ganga Ihala Korale Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Nuwara Eliya: Ambagamuwa Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kegalle: Deraniyagala, Dehiowita and Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Ratnapura: Eheliyagoda, Kalawana, Pelmadulla, Nivithigala, Kuruwita and Elapatha Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NPP govt and opposition parties express confidence ahead of tense Colombo Mayoral race (English)

NPP govt and opposition parties express confidence ahead of tense Colombo Mayoral race (English)

NPP govt and opposition parties express confidence ahead of tense Colombo Mayoral race (English)

Digressions of previous regimes are being punished,says President Dissanayake in Germany (English)

Digressions of previous regimes are being punished,says President Dissanayake in Germany (English)

Shortage of 20,000 teachers at provincial level, says PM Harini (English)

Shortage of 20,000 teachers at provincial level, says PM Harini (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.15

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.15

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GMOA demands circular for revised additional duty allowances (English)

GMOA demands circular for revised additional duty allowances (English)

''We're vocal when tariffs decrease,but hide when they rise'' -  KD Lalkantha (English)

''We're vocal when tariffs decrease,but hide when they rise'' -  KD Lalkantha (English)

President Anura Kumara meets Sri Lankan community in Germany (English)

President Anura Kumara meets Sri Lankan community in Germany (English)