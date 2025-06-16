Youth who aided and abetted an attempted murder arrested in Negombo

Youth who aided and abetted an attempted murder arrested in Negombo

June 16, 2025   07:49 am

An individual who aided and abetted an attempted murder by shooting has been taken into custody with narcotics in Negombo.

On November 26, 2023, a shooting was reported along a main road in Kotugoda, Seeduwa, where a man and a woman were seriously injured by gunfire from a T-56 rifle.  Police said the duo sustained serious injuries.

Last afternoon, the suspect—who had reportedly ridden the motorcycle used by the man who opened fire—was arrested in Negombo. He was in possession of 15.290 grams of crystal methamphetamine also known as “ICE” and two mobile phones. He was handed over to the Seeduwa Police Station.

The suspect is a 27-year-old resident of Negombo.

Seeduwa Police are conducting further investigations.

