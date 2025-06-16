Woman dies in motorcycle-van collision in Minuwangoda

A woman has died following a road accident involving a motorcycle and a van at the Pamunuwa junction along the Minuwangoda–Veyangoda road.

The accident occurred last night (15), when a motorcycle travelling from Minuwangoda towards Veyangoda collided head-on with a van approaching from the opposite direction.

Both the motorcyclist and the female pillion rider sustained serious injuries and were initially admitted to the Minuwangoda Hospital. They were later transferred to the District General Hospital Gampaha for further treatment. However, the female pillion rider succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased has been identified as a 53-year-old woman from Udugampola.

Her body has been placed at the morgue of the Gampaha Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Minuwangoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.