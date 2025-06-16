Another Sri Lankan injured in Israel following Iran missile attacks

A Sri Lankan youth employed in Bnei Brak, Israel has sustained injuries following missile attacks carried out by Iran earlier today (16).

Ambassador at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Israel Nimal Bandara confirmed that necessary steps have been taken to provide treatment to the youth who has sustained injuries in one of his legs.

The youth from Akuressa is employed in the construction sector, the Ambassador said.

Yesterday, a Sri Lankan woman residing in Bat Yam, Israel sustained minor injuries in overnight attacks carried out by Iran.

The incident was reported at around 4:00 a.m. and according to the Embassy she sustained injuries from a broken glass falling on her right hand.

Her condition is reported to be stable and not serious, according to Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Israel Nimal Bandara.

Additionally, another Sri Lankan woman working in a residence south of Tel Aviv was evacuated with her host family after a strong tremor shook the house.

Overnight, Iranian ballistic missile attacks continued to target Tel Aviv, Haifa, and surrounding areas.

Several buildings caught fire, and there have been three confirmed fatalities along with multiple injuries.

The Sri Lankan Embassy said officials are monitoring the situation around the clock.

Any Sri Lankan nationals who have been affected or are in danger have been urged to contact the Embassy immediately.