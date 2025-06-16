Colombo Mayor to be elected through a secret ballot

Colombo Mayor to be elected through a secret ballot

June 16, 2025   10:32 am

The proposal to hold a secret ballot to elect the Mayor for the Colombo Municipal Council has been passed unanimously.

The newly elected Colombo Municipal Council, following the conduct of the Local Government (LG) election on May 6, convened for its inaugural sitting this morning.

The sitting commenced at 9:30 a.m. under the patronage of the Commissioner of the Department of Local Government of the Western Province, Sarangika Jayasundara.

A heated situation arose in the council regarding whether the Mayor is to be elected through a secret ballot or by holding an open vote.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the United National Party have requested an open vote.

However, the members of the National People’s Power (NPP) opposed the proposal.

Following a lengthy debate, members agree to hold a secret ballot to elect the new Mayor of Colombo.

Subsequently, the Commissioner noted that two names have been proposed for the post of Mayor.

Accordingly, the NPP has proposed the name of Vraie Cally Balthazaar while the SJB has nominated the name of Riza Zarook for the post of Mayor.

