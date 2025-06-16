IMF First Deputy Managing Director calls on President in Colombo

IMF First Deputy Managing Director calls on President in Colombo

June 16, 2025   10:42 am

Visiting First Deputy Managing Director (FDMD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Dr. Gita Gopinath has called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat.

President Dissanayake and the IMF delegation discussed Sri Lanka’s strong performance on economic reforms and the importance of maintaining momentum, according to Dr. Gita Gopinath.

She noted that continued commitment to the on-going reforms is vital for lasting stability and prosperity for all Sri Lankans.

