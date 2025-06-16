President Anura Kumara Dissanayake states that he hopes to make the current Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the last such program Sri Lanka will need to undertake with the IMF.

President Dissanayake made this remark while addressing the “Sri Lanka’s Road to Recovery: Debt and Governance” conference, organized by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), this morning.

The President also noted that by 2028, Sri Lanka hopes to achieve the economic growth and stability necessary to repay its debts through its own means.

Visiting First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Dr. Gita Gopinath also addressed the conference this morning.