NPP also secures power in Ratnapura Municipal Council

June 16, 2025   12:51 pm

The National People’s Power (NPP) today (16) succeeded in establishing power in another Municipal Council and two more Pradeshiya Sabhas.

Accordingly, the Ratnapura Municipal Council has come under the control of the NPP.

During the secret vote held to elect the Mayor of the Ratnapura Municipal Council, NPP councilor K.A.D.R.I. Katugampala was elected after securing 14 votes.

The opposition candidate received only 12 votes.

Meanwhile, the NPP gained control of the Dambulla and Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabhas as well.

Councilor W.M. Tilakarathna of the NPP was elected as the Chairman of the Dambulla Pradeshiya Sabha.

He secured 15 votes in the secret ballot held this morning.

Two opposition candidates also contested for the post of Chairman.

Accordingly, the People’s Alliance candidate received six votes while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) candidate obtained five votes.

Meanwhile, Abdul Sattar Mohamed Rikkas of the NPP was elected as the Chairman of the Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha.

He secured 16 votes in the secret ballot held this morning, while Mohamed Asik, the candidate from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, managed to get only 15 votes.

