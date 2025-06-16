SJB suspends party membership of 6 Dambulla PS members

SJB suspends party membership of 6 Dambulla PS members

June 16, 2025   02:18 pm

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has suspended the party membership of six members of the Dambulla Pradeshiya Sabha with immediate effect.

A statement issued by the SJB, signed by the party’s General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara, confirmed the suspensions. 

The decision was taken due to the failure of the members to comply with directives issued by the SJB Management Committee and the Party Working Committee regarding the election of the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Dambulla Pradeshiya Sabha.

Accordingly, the following members have been suspended:

1. Herath Mudiyanselage Susil Herath

2. Adhikarinayake Mudiyanselage Penalabode Gedara Anil Indrajith Dassanayake

3. Karadagolla Walawwe Dhananjaya Sampath Karadagolla

4. Aluth Gedara Priyaranjana Kumara Ratnayake

5. Herath Mudiyanselage Kusuma Kumari

6. Krishanthi Dilrukshi Premaratne

