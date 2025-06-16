Govt. prepares to sell another batch of vehicles

A tender has been called for the sale of used vehicles belonging to the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure.

According to the Ministry, the vehicles include 16 luxury vehicles, three other vehicles, and three condemned vehicles.

Only Sri Lankan citizens or companies registered in Sri Lanka are eligible to participate in the tender, the Plantation Ministry stated.

Individuals must attach a certified copy of their National Identity Card (NIC), and owners of the companies or organizations must attach a certified copy of their registration certificate when submitting the tender.

Accordingly, interested bidders can contact the Senior Assistant Secretary (Administration) or the Transport Officer via the telephone number 0112 186 076 for more information.

The Ministry also noted that the vehicles can be inspected on working days from today (16) to July 7, 2025, between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.