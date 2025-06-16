Govt. prepares to sell another batch of vehicles

Govt. prepares to sell another batch of vehicles

June 16, 2025   02:32 pm

A tender has been called for the sale of used vehicles belonging to the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure.

According to the Ministry, the vehicles include 16 luxury vehicles, three other vehicles, and three condemned vehicles.

Only Sri Lankan citizens or companies registered in Sri Lanka are eligible to participate in the tender, the Plantation Ministry stated.

Individuals must attach a certified copy of their National Identity Card (NIC), and owners of the companies or organizations must attach a certified copy of their registration certificate when submitting the tender.

Accordingly, interested bidders can contact the Senior Assistant Secretary (Administration) or the Transport Officer via the telephone number 0112 186 076 for more information.

The Ministry also noted that the vehicles can be inspected on working days from today (16) to July 7, 2025, between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

NPP govt and opposition parties express confidence ahead of tense Colombo Mayoral race (English)

NPP govt and opposition parties express confidence ahead of tense Colombo Mayoral race (English)

Digressions of previous regimes are being punished,says President Dissanayake in Germany (English)

Digressions of previous regimes are being punished,says President Dissanayake in Germany (English)

Shortage of 20,000 teachers at provincial level, says PM Harini (English)

Shortage of 20,000 teachers at provincial level, says PM Harini (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.15

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.15

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GMOA demands circular for revised additional duty allowances (English)

GMOA demands circular for revised additional duty allowances (English)

''We're vocal when tariffs decrease,but hide when they rise'' -  KD Lalkantha (English)

''We're vocal when tariffs decrease,but hide when they rise'' -  KD Lalkantha (English)