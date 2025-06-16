Two sisters killed on pedestrian crossing in Polgasowita

Two sisters died after being hit by a speeding car while crossing at a pedestrian crossing in Koralaima, Polgasowita, police stated.

Two children of one of the deceased also sustained serious injuries in the accident and have been hospitalised.

The incident occurred at around 9:25 p.m. yesterday along the Horana–Colombo road in Koralaima.

The two women and the children had visited a relative’s funeral home and were on their way to another relative’s house, crossing the road using a pedestrian crossing when the accident happened.

They were hit by a luxury car traveling from Gonapola towards Colombo.

All four— the two sisters and the two children — were rushed to the Panadura Hospital with after sustaining injuries.

One of the women was pronounced dead upon admission.

The two daughters of the deceased, aged 11 and 17, and her sister were transferred to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila for further treatment.

The other woman also succumbed to her injuries at the Kalubowila hospital.

One of the deceased was a 45-year-old resident of Hengoda, Bandaragama.

Her sister, a 50-year-old mother of three, was a resident of Magalkanda, Beruwala.

The two seriously injured children are currently receiving treatment at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital.

It was revealed that the driver of the car who was with his three-year-old daughter at the time of the accident had fled the scene but later surrendered to police.

The 28-year-old driver has been taken into custody.

According to the Moragahahena Police, the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Horana Magistrate’s Court today (16).