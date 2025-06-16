The President’s Fund has launched a program to honor students who excelled at the district level in the 2023/2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination.

Under this initiative, 60 top-performing students from each district—representing all subject streams—will be selected and awarded financial scholarships and certificates of recognition, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The selection is based on official results issued by the Department of Examinations and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

As the first event in this province-wide initiative, a ceremony will be held on 22 June 2025 in Kilinochchi to recognize outstanding students from the Northern Province, the PMD said.

Students from the districts of Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar, and Vavuniya who achieved exceptional results in the 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination will be honored at this event.

The PMD has also announced that similar programs are being planned across other provinces in the near future.