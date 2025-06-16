Presidents Fund to honor top A/L performers

Presidents Fund to honor top A/L performers

June 16, 2025   03:53 pm

The President’s Fund has launched a program to honor students who excelled at the district level in the 2023/2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination.

Under this initiative, 60 top-performing students from each district—representing all subject streams—will be selected and awarded financial scholarships and certificates of recognition, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD). 

The selection is based on official results issued by the Department of Examinations and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

As the first event in this province-wide initiative, a ceremony will be held on 22 June 2025 in Kilinochchi to recognize outstanding students from the Northern Province, the PMD said. 

Students from the districts of Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar, and Vavuniya who achieved exceptional results in the 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination will be honored at this event.

The PMD has also announced that similar programs are being planned across other provinces in the near future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

NPP govt and opposition parties express confidence ahead of tense Colombo Mayoral race (English)

NPP govt and opposition parties express confidence ahead of tense Colombo Mayoral race (English)

Digressions of previous regimes are being punished,says President Dissanayake in Germany (English)

Digressions of previous regimes are being punished,says President Dissanayake in Germany (English)

Shortage of 20,000 teachers at provincial level, says PM Harini (English)

Shortage of 20,000 teachers at provincial level, says PM Harini (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.15

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.15

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GMOA demands circular for revised additional duty allowances (English)

GMOA demands circular for revised additional duty allowances (English)

''We're vocal when tariffs decrease,but hide when they rise'' -  KD Lalkantha (English)

''We're vocal when tariffs decrease,but hide when they rise'' -  KD Lalkantha (English)