Sri Lanka economy reports 4.8% growth in first quarter

Sri Lanka’s economy grew 4.8% year-on-year in the first three months of 2025, official data showed on Monday, indicating a deepening recovery from its worst financial crisis in decades.

The Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) Sri Lanka, has released the estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current price and at constant (2015) price in Production approach and the other macroeconomic indicators for the first quarter (January 1st to March 31st) of 2025.

The GDP for the first quarter of 2025 at constant price (2015) has increased up to Rs. 3,477,088 million from Rs. 3,318,769 million which was reported in the first quarter of 2024.

The GDP growth rate for the first quarter of year 2025 has been reported as 4.8 percent of positive growth rate.

In the first quarter of 2025, agricultural activities reported a decline of 0.7 percent, however, the Industrial and Services activities expanded by 9.7 percent and 2.8 percent respectively.

