Deployment of Sri Lankan workers to Israel temporarily halted  Dy Minister

June 16, 2025   08:37 pm

The Government of Sri Lanka has announced the temporary suspension of the deployment of Sri Lankan nationals for employment in Israel, in light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. 

The announcement was made today (16) by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra.

Speaking at a press briefing held in Colombo, the Deputy Minister stated that the decision was made as a precautionary measure in light of the prevailing Iran-Israel conflict.

“Travel to Israel for foreign employment has been temporarily suspended. Depending on how the situation evolves, we will be in a position to make a decision in the coming days,” Hemachandra said.

He further urged Sri Lankan citizens currently residing in Israel and Iran to remain in regular contact with the Sri Lankan embassies in their respective countries. 

“We have made available the necessary contact numbers for assistance. In the event of any emergency or difficulty, there are no obstacles to reaching out to us. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens remains the government’s utmost priority,” the Deputy Minister emphasized.

