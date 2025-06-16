BREAKING: Irans state TV says it is being attacked by Israel. pic.twitter.com/1wKC9BgWD5 — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 16, 2025

The Israeli forces on Monday struck the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN), operated by IRIB, abruptly halting its live broadcast, claimed reports.

It comes after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the “Iranian propaganda and incitement mouthpiece is on its way to disappearing.”

The Iranian media said the explosion happened while a presenter was delivering a live on-air criticism of Israel. Moments later, she was seen leaving the broadcast, with footage of the incident widely circulated online.

During the live broadcast, a reporter on Iranian state television remarked that the studio was filling with dust following “the sound of aggression against the homeland.”

Moments later, an explosion struck, shattering the screen behind her as she rushed off camera. The channel then abruptly switched to prerecorded programming.

Just an hour before the incident, Israel had issued a warning to evacuate the part of Tehran where the TV studios are based.

Iran Bombs Israel

Early Monday, Iran launched another barrage of missile strikes targeting Israel, resulting in the deaths of at least eight people.

In response, Israel issued an evacuation alert affecting hundreds of thousands in central Tehran, warning of further strikes as tensions escalated into the fourth day of the conflict.

According to the Israeli military, the warning impacted up to 330,000 residents in a central district of Tehran that includes the national police headquarters, the state broadcasting offices, and three major hospitals—one of which is run by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

“At this time, we can say that we have achieved full aerial superiority over Tehran’s skies,” said Israeli military spokesperson General Effie Defrin. He added that Israeli forces had taken out over 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers across central Iran—about one-third of the country’s arsenal.

Israeli officials further claimed that airstrikes had targeted and hit 10 command centers used by the Quds Force, the elite overseas operations wing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

“These strikes amount to a deep and comprehensive blow to the Iranian threat,” said Defrin.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials stated that they had fired around 100 missiles and promised additional retaliation for the continued attacks on the nation’s military and nuclear facilities, which have left at least 224 people dead since Friday.

Source: News18

--Agencies