Sri Lankans in Lebanon urged to remain vigilant and exercise caution

Sri Lankans in Lebanon have been urged to remain vigilant and exercise caution due to the prevailing war-like situation between Iran and Israel.

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Lebanon has issued a notice to Sri Lankans advising all individuals to temporarily refrain from traveling to crowded places, stepping out at night, participating in festivals, and undertaking long-distance travel.

Additionally, the Embassy has informed Sri Lankans to keep a copy of their Lebanese identity card or passport with them when moving outdoors.

Israel and Iran attacked each other for a fifth straight day on Tuesday, and U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iranians to evacuate Tehran, citing what he said was the country’s rejection of a deal to curb nuclear weapons development.

Iranian officials reported 224 deaths, mostly civilians, in five days, while Israel said 24 civilians had been killed.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said nearly 3,000 Israelis had been evacuated due to damage from Iranian strikes.