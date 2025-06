IMF First Deputy Managing Director calls on PM Harini in Colombo

Visiting First Deputy Managing Director (FDMD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Dr. Gita Gopinath has called on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya in Colombo.

Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya and First Deputy Managing Director Dr. Gopinath have held discussions on Sri Lanka’s economic future.

The First Deputy Managing Director has noted that amid heightened global uncertainty, steadfast reforms are critical to build resilience and growth.

Visiting First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Dr. Gita Gopinath also called President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday.