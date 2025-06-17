Issuance of bus tickets will be made mandatory  Transport Minister

Issuance of bus tickets will be made mandatory  Transport Minister

June 17, 2025   07:57 am

The issuance of travel tickets to bus passengers will be made mandatory, says Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayaka.

According to Transport Minister Rathnayaka, plans have been devised to implement a unified procedure for the operation of both the Sri Lanka Transport Board and private buses.

Minister Bimal Rathnayaka made these remarks to media after participating in an inspection tour at the Colombo Central Bus Stand.

He further stated that starting from June 30, several security-related measures and insurance schemes will be introduced.

Minister Bimal Rathnayaka added that the government is hoping to bring in a social security system for bus drivers and conductors which will enable them to receive a pension once they reach the age of 55.

The Minister stated that a disciplined and a superior bus industry cannot be expected if bus drivers and conductors are not receiving a stable income.

He therefore noted that they are also hoping to introduce unified bus timetables which will ensure the income generated through bus passenger transport be shared fairly among all operators.

