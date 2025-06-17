Over 2,000 LG election candidates fail to submit income and expenditure reports - EC

June 17, 2025   08:04 am

A total of 2,433 candidates, political parties and independent groups who contested the 2025 Local Government (LG) election have failed to submit their income and expenditure reports, according to the Election Commission.

Chairman of the Election Commission R.M.A.L. Rathnayake said necessary instructions have been issued to take legal action against the relevant individuals.

Addressing a media briefing in Colombo, Chairman Rathnayake said under the Regulation of Election Expenditure Act, No. 3 of 2023, out of the total 78,725 candidates, political parties, and independent groups required to submit income and expenditure reports, 76,292 have submitted their reports to the relevant Returning Officers.

However, 2,433 candidates, political parties, and independent groups did not submit their reports by the due date, the Chairman of the Election Commission noted.

He said accordingly the Commission has instructed the Returning Officers to hand over the details of those 2,433 to the respective police stations.

Thereafter, following guidance from the Attorney General, necessary steps will be taken to file legal action against them, Chairman of the Election Commission R.M.A.L. Rathnayake said.

