SL Embassy to assist in obtaining re-entry visas for Sri Lankans to enter Israel

SL Embassy to assist in obtaining re-entry visas for Sri Lankans to enter Israel

June 17, 2025   09:16 am

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Israel has decided to assist in obtaining re-entry visas for Sri Lankans who are hoping to enter the country. 

Due to the current suspension of international flights to Israel, the Embassy has taken several steps to facilitate the extension of relevant re-entry visas for Lankans. 

In a communique, Ambassador Nimal Bandara noted that he has submitted a formal written request to the Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) of Israel to extend the validity period of re-entry visas by two months from the day on which the Iran-Israel conflict commenced. 

The Ambassador stated that it is likely that the extension will apply not only to Sri Lankan citizens but also to nationals of other countries, although the process may take some time.

He said for Sri Lankans currently outside Israel whose re-entry visas are expiring, arrangements are being considered for their arrival via the Cairo Airport, Egypt, followed by transfer to Eilat by chartered bus. 

Ambassador Nimal Bandara added that the Embassy can also assist in obtaining short-term Egyptian visas and group transport, if necessary. 

Such individuals should submit their names, passport numbers, and contact numbers to the Embassy, according to the Ambassador.

Ambassador Nimal Bandara noted that all costs related to visa processing, flight re-bookings, and ground transportation must be borne by individuals concerned while the Embassy will only provide facilitation and coordination support. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

IMF First Deputy Managing Director calls on President in Colombo (English)

IMF First Deputy Managing Director calls on President in Colombo (English)

IMF First Deputy Managing Director calls on President in Colombo (English)

NPPs Vraie Cally Balthazaar elected new Colombo Mayor (English)

NPPs Vraie Cally Balthazaar elected new Colombo Mayor (English)

Hoping to make Sri Lankas current EFF program with IMF the last one - President (English)

Hoping to make Sri Lankas current EFF program with IMF the last one - President (English)

NPP also secures power in Ratnapura Municipal Council (English)

NPP also secures power in Ratnapura Municipal Council (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.16

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.16

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

NPP govt and opposition parties express confidence ahead of tense Colombo Mayoral race (English)

NPP govt and opposition parties express confidence ahead of tense Colombo Mayoral race (English)

Digressions of previous regimes are being punished,says President Dissanayake in Germany (English)

Digressions of previous regimes are being punished,says President Dissanayake in Germany (English)