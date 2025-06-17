SL Embassy to assist in obtaining re-entry visas for Sri Lankans to enter Israel

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Israel has decided to assist in obtaining re-entry visas for Sri Lankans who are hoping to enter the country.

Due to the current suspension of international flights to Israel, the Embassy has taken several steps to facilitate the extension of relevant re-entry visas for Lankans.

In a communique, Ambassador Nimal Bandara noted that he has submitted a formal written request to the Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) of Israel to extend the validity period of re-entry visas by two months from the day on which the Iran-Israel conflict commenced.

The Ambassador stated that it is likely that the extension will apply not only to Sri Lankan citizens but also to nationals of other countries, although the process may take some time.

He said for Sri Lankans currently outside Israel whose re-entry visas are expiring, arrangements are being considered for their arrival via the Cairo Airport, Egypt, followed by transfer to Eilat by chartered bus.

Ambassador Nimal Bandara added that the Embassy can also assist in obtaining short-term Egyptian visas and group transport, if necessary.

Such individuals should submit their names, passport numbers, and contact numbers to the Embassy, according to the Ambassador.

Ambassador Nimal Bandara noted that all costs related to visa processing, flight re-bookings, and ground transportation must be borne by individuals concerned while the Embassy will only provide facilitation and coordination support.