Parliamentary session commences
June 17, 2025 09:35 am
The Parliamentary session commenced at 9:30 a.m. today (June 17).
The agenda for the day is as follows:
09.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m.;
Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of the Parliament
10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.;
Questions for Oral Answers
11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.;
Questions under Standing Order 27(2) of the Parliament
11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.;
Regulations under the Convention Against Doping in Sports Act – To be approved
5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.;
Questions at the Adjournment Time
According to the Secretary General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera, Parliament is scheduled to convene from today (June 17) until Friday (June 20).