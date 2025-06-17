Parliamentary session commences

The Parliamentary session commenced at 9:30 a.m. today (June 17).

The agenda for the day is as follows:

09.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m.;

Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of the Parliament

10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.;

Questions for Oral Answers

11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.;

Questions under Standing Order 27(2) of the Parliament

11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.;

Regulations under the Convention Against Doping in Sports Act – To be approved

5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.;

Questions at the Adjournment Time

According to the Secretary General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera, Parliament is scheduled to convene from today (June 17) until Friday (June 20).