The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of a former domestic worker at a residence of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who was arrested and remanded in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged inclusion of 15 individuals on his personal staff—individuals who reportedly received over Rs. 8 million in salaries and allowances while he served as Minister of Mass Media, Health, and Environment.

The case was taken up today (June 17) before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali.

Presenting facts before court, officials from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) stated that further investigations are underway regarding a bank account used by the suspect.

Although the suspect claimed that the account was opened for an earthmoving business, investigators found no evidence of such business activity based on the pattern of transactions.

The Bribery Commission indicated that further inquiries are being conducted into the financial activities linked to the account.

Counsel representing the suspect argued that the funds in question originated from the bank account of a third party, identified as the third suspect in the case, Nishantha Basnayake, and that the money involved was not public or government funds.

After considering the facts, the magistrate ordered the suspect to be released on bail, with two sureties of Rs. 1 million each.

Court also imposed an overseas travel ban on the suspect and ordered that her passport be surrendered to the court.

Accordingly, the case is scheduled to be taken up again on October 10.