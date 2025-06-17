Israel-Iran conflict takes centre-stage in Sri Lankas Parliament

June 17, 2025   12:07 pm

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa today questioned as to what steps have been taken by the government to lessen the impact the Israel-Iran conflict may have on Sri Lankans and local businesses.

While being critical of the conduct of the Speaker of House, Premadasa said despite being the Opposition Leader, he has even been prevented from raising a matter which is of national importance.

He said the conflict in the Middle East is escalating into a full-blown war with fears of even the involvement of nuclear weapons.

Opposition Leader Premadasa said therefore the government must be proactive and take actions to minimize the impact the conflict may have on Sri Lankans who are in the Middle East.

The Leader of the Opposition noted that it is puzzling as to why the government is not taking any action to safeguard between 10,000 and 20,000 Sri Lankans who are working in Israel.

After repeated demands from opposition members, Chief Government Whip Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said a response will be given when an adjournment debate is scheduled to be held in the evening.

