Leaders of opposition parties hold special meeting

June 17, 2025   12:36 pm

Leaders of several parties in the opposition have convened a special meeting in the Parliament complex. 

The meeting is being held under the patronage of Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa. 

Earlier, several opposition members of Parliament walked out of the Parliament chamber in protest over the actions of the Speaker of House.

According to Chief Opposition Whip Member of Parliament Gayantha Karunathilleka, several MPs including those from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), walked out of Parliament after the Speaker refused to allocate time to discuss the on-going Iran-Israel conflict.

