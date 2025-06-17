No fuel shortage in Sri Lanka, Energy Ministry asserts

The Minister of Energy has urged the general public not to be misled by ‘fake news’ about a purported fuel shortage.

Issuing a statement, the Energy Ministry noted that a number of misleading reports are circulating at present, especially on social media, suggesting that a fuel shortage may occur in the country due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The Ministry assured that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) currently holds sufficient fuel stocks for the next two months, and that necessary arrangements have been made to procure upcoming fuel shipments without any issues.

Therefore, the Ministry has requested the public not to be deceived by such reports.