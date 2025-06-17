2029 O/L Exam will be held under new curriculum - PM Harini

2029 O/L Exam will be held under new curriculum - PM Harini

June 17, 2025   02:21 pm

The 2029 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination will be held under the new curriculum, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has confirmed.

Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya said that steps are being taken to unveil the guidelines related to the new educational reform process, which is scheduled to be implemented in 2026, by August of this year.

A discussion on teacher training related to the initiative was held at the National Institute of Education in Maharagama with the participation of the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya.

The Prime Minister stated that a new curriculum will be introduced for Grades 1 and 6 starting in 2026, for Grade 10 in 2028, and that the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination will be conducted under the new curriculum by 2029. It was also mentioned that vocational education will be introduced starting from Grade 9.

At the event, heads of the various divisions of the National Institute of Education briefed the Premier on how each of their sections is contributing to the implementation of these educational reforms and the current progress of their work.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the educational reform is based on five key pillars: curriculum revision, teacher training, provision of administrative and infrastructure facilities, establishment of proper evaluation processes, and ensuring public engagement.

She also emphasized that it is the responsibility of national education institutions to produce teachers who are rich in progressive attitudes.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister instructed officials to not only implement the reforms but also to monitor the progress.

