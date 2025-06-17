Hearing of case filed against Chamara Sampath postponed to November

June 17, 2025   03:07 pm

The hearing of the case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against Badulla District Member of Parliament Chamara Sampath Dassanayake for allegedly causing a loss of over Rs. 17.6 million to the government, before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court has been postponed.

The Bribery Commission today (17) informed Court that investigations related to MP Dassanayake, who allegedly caused a loss of over Rs. 17.6 million to the government by withdrawing fixed deposit accounts belonging to the Uva Provincial Council during his tenure as the Chief Minister in 2016, have not yet been completed.

The case was taken up today before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali.

During the hearing of the case, MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, who is currently out on bail in connection with the incident, also appeared before court.

Officers representing the Bribery Commission informed court that the investigations into the incident have not been concluded.

Accordingly, officers requested court to grant a date to submit a report upon completion of the investigation.

After considering the facts presented, the Magistrate ordered that the case be recalled on November 18.

