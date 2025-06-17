Sri Lanka moves to end pensions and entitlements for ex-Presidents and MPs

June 17, 2025   04:19 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to draft legislation aimed at repealing the Presidents’ Entitlements Act No. 4 of 1986 and the Parliamentary Pensions Law No. 1 of 1977, effectively ending special privileges extended to former Presidents, their families, and retired Members of Parliament.

In line with the government’s policy declaration “Pohosath Ratak – Lassana Jeewithayak” (A Wealthy Country – A Beautiful Life), the public has endorsed the government’s mandate to revoke the special benefits accorded to former Presidents and their families, as well as to abolish the pensions granted to Members of Parliament after serving a five-year term.

Accordingly, the Cabinet approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Justice and National Integration to instruct the Legal Draftsman to prepare two draft bills to enable this legislative reform.

