Sri Lanka to establish Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau

June 17, 2025   04:44 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to proceed with the preparation of a draft bill aimed at establishing an independent Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIBSL) in Sri Lanka.

Under the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka Act No. 34 of 2002, the Civil Aviation Authority is currently responsible for investigating aircraft accidents and related incidents occurring within Sri Lankan territory.

However, a safety oversight audit conducted in 2010 by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) revealed the absence of an independent process to investigate aircraft accidents and related incidents.

In response, the Cabinet initially granted approval at a meeting held in 2016 to establish an Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. The Legal Draftsman has since prepared a draft bill for this purpose. Relevant parties have since recommended that several additional provisions be incorporated into the draft legislation.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has now approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation to include the recommended provisions and finalize the draft bill.

