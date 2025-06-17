Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for elderly citizens

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for elderly citizens

June 17, 2025   04:58 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the implementation of the proposed special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens.

As outlined in the Budget Speech for the year 2025, the government has decided to introduce a special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal submitted by the President, in his capacity as Minister of Finance, Plan Implementation and Economic Development, to implement the scheme as follows:

• To implement this scheme for fixed deposits opened within the period from 01.07.2025 to 31.12.2025 by Sri Lankan citizens of age 60 years or more. 

• The period of the fixed deposit is 12 months (one year) and, the maximum deposit value is Rs.01 million. 

• Payment of the higher value from the value when a 3% of additional annual amount to the average weighted fixed deposits rate (AWFDR) or the value when a 3% addition is made to the declared fixed deposit interest rate. 

• Allocation of Rs. 30 billion for payment of interest relief for this whole programme.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.17

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.17

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.17

IMF First Deputy Managing Director calls on President in Colombo (English)

IMF First Deputy Managing Director calls on President in Colombo (English)

NPPs Vraie Cally Balthazaar elected new Colombo Mayor (English)

NPPs Vraie Cally Balthazaar elected new Colombo Mayor (English)

Hoping to make Sri Lankas current EFF program with IMF the last one - President (English)

Hoping to make Sri Lankas current EFF program with IMF the last one - President (English)

NPP also secures power in Ratnapura Municipal Council (English)

NPP also secures power in Ratnapura Municipal Council (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.16

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.16

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

NPP govt and opposition parties express confidence ahead of tense Colombo Mayoral race (English)

NPP govt and opposition parties express confidence ahead of tense Colombo Mayoral race (English)