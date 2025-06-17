Sri Lankan Embassy in Iran shifted to safer location - FM

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Iran has been moved from its current location today in the wake of the continuous attacks on Tehran, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told the Parliament.

He stated that embassies can no longer be maintained in Tehran due to the continuous attacks targeting the capital of Iran.

Therefore, the embassy officials and 8 Sri Lankan students who were taking refuge at the embassy have been moved to northern Iran, where they will remain at a temporary location and continue to provide the embassy’s services, the minister said.

He said that they have been instructed to maintain communication to a certain extent and establish relevant contact numbers.

The minister said that around 35 Sri Lankans, including students, are currently in Iran and that they communicated the fact that they have made safety arrangements at their respective locations. Those who could not ensure their own safety had taken refuge at the embassy, he said.